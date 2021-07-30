MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.88% from the stock’s previous close.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $154.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.74. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,791,000 after buying an additional 89,110 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MKS Instruments by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 416.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

