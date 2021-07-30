MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Cut to $216.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $235.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.20.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments stock opened at $154.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.