MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Short Interest Down 44.4% in July

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ MMAC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.59. 344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,229. The company has a market cap of $158.48 million, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.47. MMA Capital has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($5.42) million for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 19.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MMA Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MMA Capital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MMA Capital by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of MMA Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MMA Capital by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

