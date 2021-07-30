MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Short Interest Down 44.4% in July

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ MMAC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.59. 344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,229. The company has a market cap of $158.48 million, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.47. MMA Capital has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.
MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($5.42) million for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 19.93%.
MMA Capital Company Profile
MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.
Further Reading: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.