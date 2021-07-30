MMOCoin (MMO) Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $508,499.78 and $12,697.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded 53.4% higher against the dollar. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.