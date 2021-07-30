Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $526.00

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (CURRENCY:MCPC) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has a market capitalization of $22,973.49 and $526.00 worth of Mobile Crypto Pay Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mobile Crypto Pay Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00018686 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003393 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000943 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001840 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000110 BTC.

