Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Short Interest Update

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MFON remained flat at $$1.74 during trading hours on Friday. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Mobivity has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $96.42 million, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers.

