ModivCare (MODV) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect ModivCare to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ModivCare to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MODV opened at $169.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $184.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MODV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of ModivCare in a report on Tuesday.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

