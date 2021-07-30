Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Trading Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $315.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Molina Healthcare traded as high as $269.84 and last traded at $269.84. Approximately 11,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 318,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.21.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.66.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,617,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

