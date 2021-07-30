Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.03 Billion

Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce sales of $7.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.11 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $28.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.02 billion to $28.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 775.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

