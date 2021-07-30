Monero Classic Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29,770.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $29,770.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.59 or 0.00608507 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.