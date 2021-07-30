Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 254 ($3.32). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 254 ($3.32), with a volume of 2,501,554 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 24.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 263.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.12%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.