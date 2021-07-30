Monro, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Monro in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monro’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Monro alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $59.34 on Friday. Monro has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Monro by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Monro by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 211.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Monro in the first quarter worth $830,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.