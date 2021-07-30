Moody’s (MCO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/29/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $406.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $387.00 to $406.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $394.00 to $406.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Moody’s was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $392.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $383.00.

7/29/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $375.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $344.00 to $372.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $322.00 to $344.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Moody’s is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $341.00 to $394.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $322.00 to $376.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Moody’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $395.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Moody's have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well poised for growth on the back of its dominant position in the credit rating industry and a strong balance sheet. Its inorganic growth efforts are expected to help further diversify revenues in the quarters ahead. These deals are likely to support the company's financials and help in expanding its global reach. However, market volatility and a challenging macroeconomic environment might hamper the company's financials in the near term. Also, persistently mounting operating costs, mainly due to investments in franchise and acquisitions, are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent.”

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $376.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,503. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $384.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Moody’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,988,000 after buying an additional 133,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

