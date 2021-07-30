MoonSwap (MOON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $119,735.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $119,735.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00355284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 24,974,438 coins and its circulating supply is 24,953,937 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

