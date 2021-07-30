Morgan Stanley Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $230.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

FTNT traded down $16.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.00. 16,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.16, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.28. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $277.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,193,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,663,000 after buying an additional 36,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,884,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,281,168,000 after buying an additional 394,636 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,185,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,222,000 after buying an additional 298,051 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

