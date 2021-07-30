Morgan Stanley Boosts LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $202.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPLA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.05.

LPLA traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $143.29. 12,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.82. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.25.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,391.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,340 shares of company stock valued at $20,428,432 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 557.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 74,453 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,241.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 86,994 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,260.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

