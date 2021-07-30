Morgan Stanley Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,300.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,177.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,599.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,457.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.16 by $2.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 57.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson & Garrard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson & Garrard Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

