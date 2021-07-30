Morgan Stanley Increases Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $51.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.77. 16,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.29. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

