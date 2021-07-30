Morgan Stanley Lowers Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $202.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $202.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRTX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $202.83. 43,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,455. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $283.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

