Morgan Stanley Raises Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $75.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 34.24% from the company’s previous close.

VC has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.48 and a beta of 2.02. Visteon has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.06.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 178,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Visteon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Visteon by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

