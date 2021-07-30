Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BAESY has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BAESY stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.15. 68,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth $41,007,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,285,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.