Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.49. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 23,749 shares changing hands.

MRT.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$407.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

