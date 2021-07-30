Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.18. 657,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

