MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Gap Down to $9.70

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $8.97. MRC Global shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 9,686 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. Analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in MRC Global by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in MRC Global by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

