MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1,188.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of MSA Safety worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in MSA Safety by 3.9% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 103,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in MSA Safety by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,713,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $164.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

