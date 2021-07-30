mStable USD Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002515 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.54 million and $85,931.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,984.78 or 0.99478133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00029470 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000698 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012086 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

