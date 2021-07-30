MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €218.00 Price Target at Barclays

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €218.00 ($256.47) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €196.43 ($231.09).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €212.00 ($249.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion and a PE ratio of 148.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €209.67.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

