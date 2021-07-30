Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MURGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of MURGY stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.94. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

