Myriad (XMY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,551.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Myriad has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $2,551.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,791,341,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

