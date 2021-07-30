Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Gap Up to $1.08

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.11. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 1,801 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBRV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $538.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares during the period. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.