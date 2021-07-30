Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.53. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 15,257,076 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Naked Brand Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 98,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, retails, and sells women's and men's intimates apparel and swimwear products primarily in the United States. It offers intimate, sleepwear and loungewear, swimwear and accessories, and costume products under the licensed Frederick's of Hollywood brand.

