Nasdacoin Market Cap Hits $144,023.07 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $144,023.07 and approximately $6,381.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 51.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,407,751 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

