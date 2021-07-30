Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Up 77.1% in July

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,800 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the June 30th total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NPSNY opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66. Naspers has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $53.13.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

