Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Natera worth $74,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $90,502,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Natera by 1,880.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after acquiring an additional 700,432 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Natera by 49.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 64.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 52.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,334,000 after purchasing an additional 359,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.28. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $107,458.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,514.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 455,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,527,626.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

