National Bank Financial Boosts Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$10.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SPGYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of SPGYF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,179. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.88.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

