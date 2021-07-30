National Bank Financial Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$15.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

TSE LUN traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,238. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.83. The stock has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.68 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,941,570.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.