National Bank Financial Raises iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$80.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.19.

Shares of IAG stock traded up C$0.18 on Friday, reaching C$69.02. The stock had a trading volume of 297,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$44.54 and a 12 month high of C$72.31.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 8.3799994 earnings per share for the current year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

