National Bankshares Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$36.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 47.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.85.

SU stock traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$24.37. 5,087,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,153,335. The firm has a market cap of C$36.71 billion and a PE ratio of 1,351.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.72.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

