National Bankshares Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$36.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 47.72% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.85.
SU stock traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$24.37. 5,087,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,153,335. The firm has a market cap of C$36.71 billion and a PE ratio of 1,351.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.72.
In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
