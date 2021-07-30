National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous dividend of $0.25.

National Instruments has increased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. 988,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,796. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

