National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Position Boosted by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares during the quarter. National Retail Properties makes up 1.3% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of National Retail Properties worth $15,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,727,000 after buying an additional 177,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,565,000 after buying an additional 55,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,232,000 after buying an additional 42,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,997,000 after buying an additional 118,835 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNN traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $49.03. 12,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,324. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

