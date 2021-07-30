National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stake Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.15% of National Retail Properties worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,324. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 82.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

