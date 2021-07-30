National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) SVP Sells $1,070,000.00 in Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. 507,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EYE. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after buying an additional 289,313 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in National Vision by 181.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in National Vision by 1,567.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

