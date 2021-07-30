Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

OTCMKTS GASNY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,449. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.