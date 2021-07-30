Naturgy Energy Group’s (GASNY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Shares of GASNY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,449. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

