NCC Group (LON:NCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $323.00

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 323 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 309.50 ($4.04), with a volume of 4152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.50 ($4.08).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCC shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded NCC Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded NCC Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Numis Securities increased their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £962.40 million and a P/E ratio of 69.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 299.03.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.