nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 212.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,857 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of nCino worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMI Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $159,212,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth $89,761,000. Islet Management LP grew its holdings in nCino by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in nCino by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in nCino by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $906,983.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,375 shares in the company, valued at $65,355,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,525 shares of company stock worth $5,304,029. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

