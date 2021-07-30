Needham & Company LLC Cuts Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $45.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.98% from the company’s previous close.

COHU has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,258. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Cohu has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.