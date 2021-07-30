Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Sells $370,000.00 in Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shelby J. Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $366,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $371,850.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $373,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $371,150.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $369,850.00.

NYSE:NNI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 47,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,485. The company has a current ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.71. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $79.21.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Nelnet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nelnet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nelnet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nelnet by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

