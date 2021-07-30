Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

OTCMKTS:NEMTF remained flat at $$88.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.21. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $88.35.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.