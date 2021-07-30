NeoGenomics (NEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect NeoGenomics to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2021 guidance at -0.270–0.230 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect NeoGenomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.05.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

